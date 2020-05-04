Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

East Lansing, MI—Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended their ban of on-campus team activities from May 4, 2020, until June 1, 2020. So what are the big takeaways from this ruling as they impact Michigan State Spartan football?

The players will not be returning to campus and having in-person team meetings, which means that the Spartans will continue to learn their new scheme via Zoom, Skype, and other technologies.

The Spartans will not be returning to campus to work out in the team weight room and with new strength and conditioning Coach Jason Novak .

. The class of 2020 will not be able to arrive on campus until June 1, 2020, and that is at the earliest. Those players are not allowed on campus until the on-campus activity is underway.

All on and off-campus recruiting is still not allowed.

The Big Ten said in part, “This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

In the past, the NCAA allowed eight hours per week of work in the classroom and with the strength coaches in the off-season.

