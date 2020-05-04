Spartan Nation
Top Stories
All Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football

Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended their ban of on-campus team activities from May 4, 2020, until June 1, 2020. So what are the big takeaways from this ruling as they impact Michigan State Spartan football?

  • The players will not be returning to campus and having in-person team meetings, which means that the Spartans will continue to learn their new scheme via Zoom, Skype, and other technologies.
  • The Spartans will not be returning to campus to work out in the team weight room and with new strength and conditioning Coach Jason Novak.
  • The class of 2020 will not be able to arrive on campus until June 1, 2020, and that is at the earliest. Those players are not allowed on campus until the on-campus activity is underway.
  • All on and off-campus recruiting is still not allowed.

The Big Ten said in part, “This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

In the past, the NCAA allowed eight hours per week of work in the classroom and with the strength coaches in the off-season.

Tell us what you think about the Big Ten’s decision in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports w

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly Michigan State Spartan football recruiting update. Go inside the activity of Mel Tucker and his staff in their pursuit of new talent.

Jeff Dullack

William Peagler on Being at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

William Peagler discusses being in East Lansing at Michigan State with Mel Tucker coaching running backs.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Harlon Barnett on Michigan State, Mel Tucker

Harlon Barnett on being back at Michigan State and working with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Scouting Style

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his thoughts on scouting opponents and statistics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton on New Mel Tucker Michigan State Recruiting Style

Ron Burton is enjoying the new recruiting style of Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Staying at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

Mike Tressel discussed staying with Michigan State Spartan football and his relationship with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic on Michigan State extra time learning during COVID-19

Chris Kapilovic the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach discusses benefits of more classroom time, with the loss of on-field play.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen on Michigan State Players Absence from East Lansing

Michigan State lineman Matt Allen discusses the absence of players from being on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term implications.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons on Challenges Learning New Michigan State Scheme

Antjuan Simmons discusses learning the new Michigan State Spartan football scheme from behind a computer screen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Talks Emotional Return to Michigan State

Courtney Hawkins discusses his emotional return Michigan State football and the reaction from the Spartan Nation.

Hondo S. Carpenter