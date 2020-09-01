SI.com
Big Ten Confirms they Voted 11-3 to Postpone CFB Season

McLain Moberg

Monday afternoon, the Big Ten confirmed its presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the college football season in response to a lawsuit filed last week by eight Nebraska football players.

The league didn't divulge how each school voted; however, it's been reported Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State were in favor of playing this fall.

Nebraska players sought to invalidate the decision to postpone the season – alleging the Big Ten was in breach of their contract and whether or not a vote took place as there have been differing opinions on the matter.

The conference says their vote "far exceeds the 60% threshold required by the Big Ten's By-Laws."

As a whole, the conference continues to say the decision was made based on medical advice from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

In a letter to the community, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said, "The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited."

Although, last week, reports surfaced saying Big Ten football could be back as early as Thanksgiving.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde tweeted the "Return to Play Task Force remains on track to produce a Plan A and a Plan B as quickly as possible for football."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

