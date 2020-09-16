SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Big Ten Votes to Begin Football Season in October

McLain Moberg

The Big Ten conference ultimately reversed course and decided to play the 2020 college football season in the fall – starting October 23-24.

After long deliberation, conversations with political figures including the President of the United States himself, upset parents, and a lawsuit, the league found a way back to football by adopting "significant medical protocols."

"Daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening, and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition. The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020," the league said in a press release Wednesday morning.

"The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process."

Warren and five other Big Ten leaders met with the media following the announcement to discuss what led them to their new decision, and safety was of the utmost importance.

"The only focus and goal that we've had over the last 40 days was to safely allow our student-athletes to return to competition," Warren said.

Wisconsin's athletic director Barry Alvarez, chair of the scheduling committee, said four different models were presented when determining how the fall will look.

Each university will play eight games, plus an additional contest. Teams from the Big Ten East and West will compete against each other – meaning there will be a championship game; however, it won't be released until later this week.

Alvarez added, "As far as I understand, our athletes will be able to start practice immediately ... we have plenty of time to acclimate."

But will there be fans?

According to Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, the league decided there won't be any public sale of tickets.

Even so, they are looking into how players' families (at home and away games) can be accommodated.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

McLain Moberg

Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

Michigan State running back commit, Audric Estime, is contributing towards Mel Tucker's #21builtstrong vision.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-time 3-Point Leaders

Spartan Nation dives into the best three-point shooters in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Kudo: Michigan State Football Traditions

There is no Big Ten football. It might be back in October, November, or even January. But it's gone now, and Spartan fans want nothing more than to watch their team kickoff on Saturdays.

Hikaru Kudo

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode X

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Updated NBA Mock Draft: Xavier Tillman a First-Round Pick

CBS Sports released their updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft, featuring Xavier Tillman Sr. as a first-round selection.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Braydon Brus

The Spartans offer 2022 ATH Braydon Brus out of Glendora, California.

McLain Moberg

by

jplibboy

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode X

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss how the postponed season can benefit the Spartans.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Basketball: The Life and Legacy of Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball fans love their Hall of Fame coach and for good reason, but where did he get his start? Spartan Nation takes a look.

Hikaru Kudo

3-Star RB Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans land three-star running back Audric Estime out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg