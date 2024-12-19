BREAKING: Michigan State Veteran LB Elects to Return
The transfer portal often appeals to veteran college athletes who are nearing the end of their career, with hopes of finding a better opportunity to accomplsih everything they still hope to at the collegiate level elsewhere.
In this current landscape of college athletics, loyalty can be hard to come by. The word has lost the weight it had once carried.
But it is still displayed by some -- like Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow.
On Thursday, Snow announced on social media that he has decided to remain in East Lansing for next season.
He posted the following message:
"TO THOSE WHO'VE ASKED,
"IN WHAT IS SOON TO BE FIVE YEARS IN EAST LANSING, I GENUINELY BELIEVE I HAVE SEEN IT ALL -- ALL THE WAY FROM THE HIGHEST OF HIGHS TO THE LOWEST OF LOWS. BOTH FROM AN INDIVIDUAL PERSPECTIVE AND FROM A TEAM PERSPECTIVE. BY NOW Y'ALL KNOW MY STORY, BUT FROM A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PERSPECTIVE, I KNOW IT'S JUST NOT FINISHED YET.
"I DON'T EVEN KNOW HOW MANY YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY I HAVE LEFT WITH MY INJURY HISTORY, BUT I KNOW THAT THIS NEXT YEAR IS THE LAST SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL I'LL PLAY. IN KNOWING THAT, ALONG WITH SPEAKING TO MY PARENTS AND TRAINER, I WANTED TO WEIGH ALL OPTIONS IN ORDER TO MAKE THE BEST DECISION POSSIBLE.
"I'M PLAYING ANOTHER YEAR BECAUSE I KNOW THERE'S A LOT I CAN STILL ACHIEVE PLAYING THIS SPORT. I DECIDED THAT THE BEST OPPORTUNITY FOR ME TO DO THAT IS BY COMING BACK HERE AND WORKING. SOMETIMES WE GOTTA' MAKE A WAY OUT OF NO WAY. IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW.
"SO LET'S WORK."
Snow comes off his redshirt junior season, one in which he played in every game, the first season he had been able to since 2021 when he recorded 87 tackles, six for losses, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in the Spartans' 11-2 campaign that concluded with their victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Snow had suffered season ending-injuries in 2022 and 2023, which limited him to just five games in that span.
This past season, the veteran logged 29 combined tackles, including one for a loss.
