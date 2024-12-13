BREAKING: Renovations For Spartan Stadium Approved
Spartan Stadium, home of Michigan State football, will be getting some upgrades.
Michigan State's Board of Trustees approved plans for future renovations to the stadium at their meeting on Friday morning. The upgrades will begin next year.
First, installation of three new video boards is expected to start next month. They should be up in time for next football season. The project will have a budget of $10 million, per the project summary.
Renovations will also include upgrades to the fourth-, seventh- and eighth-floor stadium suites in the stadium's West Tower, specifically to bathrooms, seating and flooring. This project will cost $18 million.
Upgrades will also be made to the east side of the stadium, which will include the destruction of the Central Services Building.
"For more than 100 years, Spartan Stadium has been a gathering place for the Michigan State community," said Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller, per a release. "Today's action by the Board is a step towards ensuring that remains a constant for the next 100 years.
"Fans will benefit from the upgrades as soon as next season as the video boards are key to continuing to provide an enjoyable gameday experience for all in attendance. The improvements in the West Tower, the first major upgrades since opening in 2005, will provide a modern space for both Athletics and the University to host events, donors, and dignitaries. The approval to plan for Spartan Stadium modernization demonstrates the Board's and administration's commitment to supporting the football program. This is an exciting period of reimagining what is possible for the future. Not only will a new East Tower dramatically change the look and feel of the stadium, providing new seating options and an improved experience for fans, it's an opportunity to develop a space in the heart of campus which could advance the University's academic, research, and outreach missions."
