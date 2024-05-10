BREAKING: Spartans Land Miami LB Transfer Marcellius Pulliam
The Michigan State Spartans and Coach Jonathan Smith have added another linebacker to the roster.
On Friday, Miami transfer linebacker Marcellius Pulliam committed to the Spartans.
Pulliam posted the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pulliam played in 10 games with the Hurricanes last season, predominantly on special teams. He logged one tackled and registered an interception.
Pulliam has three years of eligibility remaining as a true sophomore -- and a redshirt if needed.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. Pulliam was the No. 98 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 88 linebacker nationally.
Pulliam is another transfer portal linebacker secured by Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi.
The linebacker room is one of the deepest groups of this Michigan State team -- Jordan Hall and Cal Haladay are both experienced stalwarts of the second level, along with Darius Snow, who can contribute when needed. The Spartans also brought in Old Dominion linebacker Wayne Matthews III -- who looks like the real deal -- and Wisconsin transfer Jordan Turner could see plenty of snaps this coming season.
With a sophomore like Pulliam, the linebacker room gets younger.
Rossi has made Michigan State an attractive school for linebackers and is one of the big reasons Michigan State secured 2025 three-star linebacker DJ White.
This isn't the first time Michigan State and Miami have been connected through the transfer portal this spring.
Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow committed to Miami last week. Barrow was a Spartan for three seasons.
Last season, Barrow had 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, he had career highs with 40 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and four sacks. Barrow was a three-star transfer, per 247Sports. He was the No. 68 defensive lineman in the transfer portal and the No. 681 overall player.
Michigan State has had a rough spring when it comes to the transfer portal. The Spartans have lost key defensive players like edge rusher Bai Jobe and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, along with a host of running backs.
