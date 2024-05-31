How Michigan State Target TE Lincoln Keyes Could Fit Into Spartans' Offense
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have based much of their recruiting around finding as many talented three-star athletes as possible to add to their roster. This is especially the case along the offensive line. The Spartans recently offered a scholarship to three-star tight end Lincoln Keyes.
After spending time with Michigan State’s coaching staff, Keyes was able to get an idea of what Coach Smith and his coaching staff had in mind for him should he join the Spartans. Keyes says Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak sees Smith using Keyes as more of a wide receiver than a blocking tight end. Keyes believes this plays to his strengths.
“I am a pretty big guy, but I move really well,” Keyes said, per On3's Jason Killop. “My routes are solid, and I am fast. He likes how quick I move. (Wozniak) likes me split out wide as a tight end and less of an extra lineman.”
Keyes even got the chance to watch the film on how Smith’s former team used its tight ends while at Oregon State. It gave Keyes an even better idea of how he would potentially fit in with the Spartans in the future.
“When I was up there, we watched some film on Oregon State tight ends,” Keyes said. “They are solid. I like how they run their routes. Whenever I visit a college, I look at their tight ends and their history, and what they do that resembles me, or if I can turn out to be like them.
Keyes is preparing for his junior season at Saline High School and looks to become a more significant part of their offense as he begins to see more playing time. He said he plans to keep his number of college visits to a minimum but plans on revisiting East Lansing this summer because it is so close to home.
“I am trying to keep my visits low-key this summer,” Keyes said. “Just focus on a couple places that I am going to visit. I will definitely make the trip back up (to Michigan State). It is close, so why not get back up there and build on that relationship for sure.”
