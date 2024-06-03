Three Former Michigan State Spartans on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Michigan State football is well-represented on this year's ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which the National Football Foundation released on Monday.
On the ballot are former Michigan State offensive tackle Flozell Adams and former Spartan coaches Nick Saban and Darryl Rogers.
Adams was inducted into the Michigan State Hall of Fame in 2014. He had a tremendous 1997 season for Michigan State, in which he was selected to the Walter Camp All-America First Team and was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The Spartan legend would go on to play 13 years in the NFL, where he became a five-time Pro Bowler.
Adams' coach at Michigan State, Saban, joins him on the ballot a year after retiring as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Saban served as Michigan State's head coach from 1995 through the 1999 season. He had previously served as the program's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1983 to 1987.
Saban led the Spartans to three bowl games in his first three seasons as head coach. In his final year at the helm, Saban led Michigan State to a 10-3 record, including a victory over Florida in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, his final game as the Spartans' coach.
Saban then went on to coach LSU for five seasons, where he won the national title in 2003. He then went to Alabama, where he spent 17 years of his coaching career. Saban won six national championships as head coach of the Crimson Tide.
Shortly before Saban joined Michigan State in 1983, the program had been led by Rogers, who served as Michigan State's coach from 1976 through the 1979 season. He led the Spartans to two winning seasons, including the 1977 campaign in which he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Rogers went on to serve as head coach at Arizona State for five seasons before being hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
