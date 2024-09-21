CFB Expert Discusses How Boston College Could Expose the Spartans
Michigan State will play a talented Boston College team once ranked as one of the best teams in the country.
The Spartans enter the game with a chance to move to 4-0 on the season and take another step closer to a bowl bid. However, Dan Keegan of the Action Network believes Michigan State has a chance to pull off the upset against Boston College but that it will be a daunting task.
“The Spartans are in the bottom 20th percentile in FBS in both Line Yards and Stuff Rate allowed,” Keegan said. “UMass transfer Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter will split reps at the running back position. They will face a veteran BC defensive front that is currently fifth in the nation in rushing success rate allowed.
Keegan noted that Michigan State’s offense goes as quarterback Aidan Chiles goes but that Michigan State’s defense is undoubtedly the more consistent unit. Keegan said as well as Michigan State’s defense has played this season, the defense’s weakness against big pass plays does not bode well for the Spartans’ matchup against Boston College.
“The real magic is with [Aidan] Chiles,” Keegan said. “The blue-chip prospect got his feet with Smith last year with the Beavers, spelling DJ Uiagalelei on occasion. Now, he has a full-time starting gig, and the results are strikes and gutters. He has made five big-time throws to seven turnover-worthy plays on the season so far; he essentially single-handedly won the game for the Spartans against Maryland after he almost gave it away first with three interceptions. All of Chiles’ untrustworthiness and the rebuild in the trenches means that the Spartans rank 97th in Havoc surrendered.”
The defense is the more steady of the two units, checking in at 17th in defensive SP+. They are a poor fit to defend what the Eagles do well — big passing attack — plays directly into their weaknesses.”
Michigan State has already pulled off one upset on the East Coast this season and aims to do so again against Boston College. While unlikely, if Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans can do the unthinkable, the narrative around the football program will inevitably begin to change.
