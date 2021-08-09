Charles Rogers inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame

Charles Rogers was special. Michigan State announced they will induct the former Wide Receiver into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame this after afternoon along with seven other members to be inducted into the 2021 class.

Rogers starred for the Spartans during the 2001 and 2002 seasons where he rewrote the record book and became one of the greatest wide receivers in school history.

Rogers is still Michigan State's all-time leader in touchdown catches with 27 and ranks third in school history in receiving yards (2,821) and eighth in catches (135) in just 24 collegiate games. He also owns the two best single season marks for receiving yards (1,470 in 2001 and 1,351 in 2002).

Rogers passed away in 2019 at the age of 38, but will never be forgotten by his teammates, coaches, or fans.

Rogers was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2000 by ESPN.com after recording 126 receptions for 2,644 yards and 39 TD's as a three-year starter at Saginaw High School. Rogers helped Saginaw to its only state football title with a 14-7 win over Birmingham Brother Rice as a senior in 1999. He was also a standout track athlete winning four state titles in 100, 200, and 400 meter events throughout his high school career.

Rogers became the first Spartan to win the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's best receiver in 2002. He was also a consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten selection, team MVP and Alderton Award winner (MSU Male Athlete of the Year).

Following his All-American career at Michigan State, Rogers was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions and spent three seasons with the team.