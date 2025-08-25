3 Returning Spartans Primed for Bigger Roles in 2025
With the 2025 season just a few days away, a lot of eyes might be on either Michigan State's returning starters or perhaps some of the team's many different transfer portal additions. But one of the most critical things for the Spartans this season will be about how players that were previously lower on the depth chart have developed.
In total, MSU brings back 12 starters from last season (six offense, four defense, two special teams), according to the team's media guide. That leaves plenty of starting jobs up for grabs.
During this era of college sports, plenty of those starting jobs get filled via the transfer portal (MSU isn't really any different). But these three Spartans that didn't really have starting roles last year have the chance to fill in nicely this season.
RB Brandon Tullis (So.)
While it looked like Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver might be the top guy out of the backfield for Michigan State, things as of late have seemed to indicate that it might actually be true sophomore Brandon Tullis. Fellow sophomore Makhi Frazier also looks to receive a significant number of carries.
As a true freshman last year, Tullis hardly saw the field. He only received 14 total offensive snaps, rushing the ball seven times for 20 yards. In total, the Dallas, Texas, native appeared in eight games last fall between his duties on offense and on special teams.
With MSU's top two running backs, Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, both exiting, Tullis has the chance to be a key player for the Spartans.
OL Kristian Phillips (R-Jr.)
Phillips is a guy that really shouldn't be here, since he won the job as the team's right guard to start last season, but he only played in the season opener against Florida Atlantic before sitting out the rest of the season due to injury.
A former three-star recruit, Phillips now enters his fourth season with the Spartans, but he might have only used one year of eligibility up through the first three if he were to get a medical redshirt for last season.
MSU has not been afraid to have its guards play on both the left and right side, and Phillips has been competing for a spot with Gavin Broscious, Luka Vincic and Caleb Carter.
LB Jordan Hall (Jr.)
Hall is a name that's also a bit surprising to see as a non-starter in the past, given the type of season he had as a true freshman. Back in 2023, Hall ranked fourth on the team in tackles (67) and second for tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (4.5). He also started six of the team's 12 games.
Despite that tremendous freshman campaign and being the 157th-overall recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports Composite, Hall was much quieter as a sophomore. He only recorded 24 tackles, one TFL, and didn't have a sack. He only made one start across 11 games played.
An opportunity has arisen for Hall, though. Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner, MSU's starters from last season, both exhausted their eligibility. In addition, Hall was voted to be one of the team's five captains by his teammates, which certainly speaks to his ability on the field and/or leadership position within the team.
