Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Michigan State football and new head coach Mel Tucker are marching forward in recruiting.

With Michigan State picking up its recruiting efforts this spring under first-year head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans have been active on the recruiting trail as they look to make up ground following the coaching change that took place last month.

Below is a week in recruiting recap for Michigan State as the Spartans extended seven offers to recruits throughout last week

OFFERS:

Venice (FL) 2021 CB Charles Brantley

A highly sought after defensive back out of Florida, Brantley received an offer from Michigan State on Tuesday. Brantley, who is listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds, holds 18 offers, including offers from Florida State, Louisville, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Virginia, Washington State, Duke, Kansas, Rutgers, and several others.

Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 2022 DT Tyler Booker

Booker, the nephew of former Michigan State offensive lineman Ulish Booker, picked up an offer from the Spartans on Wednesday, calling it “a dream come true”. A native of New Haven, Connecticut, the 4-star recruit holds offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Texas A & M, and others. In an interview with Spartan Nation following the news of his offer, Booker (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) said that Michigan State is a “realistic option” for him.

Chandler (AZ) 2021 DE/OLB Brandon Buckner

A 3-star defensive standout capable of playing defensive end or linebacker, Buckner received an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. Buckner (6-foot-1, 234 pounds) currently holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado, Iowa State, Maryland, Oregon State, UNLV and Washington State.

Dublin (OH) Coffman 2021 DE Hammond Russell

An elite pass rusher that has already established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the state of Ohio, Russell picked up his 17th offer on Thursday from Michigan State. Russell, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, has been offered by Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and several others.

Cleveland (OH) St. Ignatius 2021 OLB Aidan Hubbard

A complete linebacker capable of playing inside or outside, Hubbard picked up an offer from the Spartans on Thursday, bringing his offer total to nine. Hubbard (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) holds offers from Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Boston College, Akron, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Virginia, Liberty, Pennsylvania, and Toledo.

Austin (TX) Lake Travis 2021 TE Lake McRee

A 3-star tight end that has proven to be an elite pass-catcher and blocker in the run game, McRee landed an offer from Michigan State on Friday, adding to an already impressive list of offers. McRee holds more than 20 offers, including offers from Texas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Purdue, Texas A & M, USC, Colorado, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State, and several others.

Alpharetta (GA) 3-star S Jaden Slocum

An elite playmaker in the secondary, who has proven to be a difference-maker in defending the run and the pass, Slocum picked up an offer from the Spartans on Saturday. Slocum currently holds 20 offers, a list that includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Stanford, Rutgers and a handful of others.

