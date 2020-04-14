Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Chris Kapilovic Discusses Impact of Injuries on Anermic Offensive Line

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—There is an adage in athletics that says, “The best ability is availability.” If a player can’t play, no matter how good they are not of value on a team. Anyone that plays the game of football gets hurt, but it is avoiding injury and being available week after week that makes some elite and exceptional.

For years the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line has been decimated by injury, and last year was no exception. New offensive coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic discussed if injuries were a key contributor to an anemic offensive line.

“It definitely has a big impact. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s not by mistake when you have the five guys who start the season can play together the whole year that you have more success. That’s why it’s vital to develop some depth where if you lose one piece, you can plug a guy in, and we don’t fall off. I don’t know how many guys played tackle for them last year; then you had changes. I’ve seen three different guys playing center, and it’s again, with the offensive line, with five guys having to be in sync. When you are constantly changing that, it makes it very difficult. It definitely had an impact.”

All of those are legitimate questions for the Spartans. But every team has them. My colleague Jeremy Woo with Sports Illustrated releases the way-to-early college basketball 2020-2021 rankings. Are the Spartans the highest-ranked Big Ten team? Make sure you check it out now WHEN YOU CLICK THIS LINK.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where is Michigan State Basketball in the Way-To-Early Top 25?

With the Michigan State Spartan basketball season prematurely ending with a third straight Big Ten title and no chance on repeating a trip to the Final Four, where do they find themselves entering 2020-2021?

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Matt Allen on Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic

Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman Matt Allen discussed his early impressions on the new offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Quarterback Expectations at Michigan State

Jay Johnson discusses his expectations of the Michigan State Spartan football quarterbacks.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap Ending April 12, 2020

Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap Ending April 12, 2020

Jeff Dullack

Class of '21 Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon Talks Michigan State

Class of 2021 defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from Detroit, Michigan, discusses Michigan State Spartan football ahead of his commitment day.

Jeff Dullack

New Jersey Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Jacob Allen Talks Spartan Offer

Princeton, New Jersey, class of '22 offensive lineman Jacob Allen talks about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Jeff Dullack

'22 Texas Tight End Trent McGaughey Talks Michigan State Offer

Highly coveted class of 2022 Pearland, Texas, tight end Trent McGaughey talks about his latest offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football Land Three Top Recruits in Five Days

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football have landed Davion Primm, Ethan Boyd and Gabe Nealy for the 2021 recruiting class in the last five days.

Jeff Dullack

Miami, Florida Class of '21 Cornerback Gabe Nealy Commits to Michigan State

Miami, Florida class of 2021 cornerback Gabe Nealy became Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football's third commitment of the week.

Jeff Dullack

Brandon Honorable Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Spartan Offer

Detroit Martin Luther King High School offensive lineman Brandon Honorable from the class of 2021 talks about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack