Chris Kapilovic Discusses Impact of Injuries on Anermic Offensive Line

East Lansing, MI—There is an adage in athletics that says, “The best ability is availability.” If a player can’t play, no matter how good they are not of value on a team. Anyone that plays the game of football gets hurt, but it is avoiding injury and being available week after week that makes some elite and exceptional.

For years the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line has been decimated by injury, and last year was no exception. New offensive coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic discussed if injuries were a key contributor to an anemic offensive line.

“It definitely has a big impact. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s not by mistake when you have the five guys who start the season can play together the whole year that you have more success. That’s why it’s vital to develop some depth where if you lose one piece, you can plug a guy in, and we don’t fall off. I don’t know how many guys played tackle for them last year; then you had changes. I’ve seen three different guys playing center, and it’s again, with the offensive line, with five guys having to be in sync. When you are constantly changing that, it makes it very difficult. It definitely had an impact.”

