Chris Kapilovic Explains What a Run Game Coordinator is

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Kris Kapilovic is the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach. He also has the title of run game coordinator. He explained what that role means to Mel Tucker’s staff.

 “Yeah, I think the title, it’s probably like most offensive line coaches. We’re going to be leaned on heavily to develop the run game. (Offensive coordinator) Jay (Johnson) is well-versed in the run game, which is great because it’s someone I can bounce ideas if there is something that you want to do off of somebody. In the game planning part of that, that’s where...I’m going to take the lead there with Jay (Johnson), obviously the overall, on top of all of it. You get into game day, Jay (Johnson) is going to be the play-caller. Basically, what I try to do is interact maybe between series, maybe some things I’m saying that we need to change or some things that we need to call that we didn’t call and get that in his head. The only time I get involved actually during the series is if there is a stop in play or there’s a check. Other than that, he’ll handle the play-calling for me; I’ll just be there to kind of recommend what we need to do or any adjustments we need to make.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

