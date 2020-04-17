Spartan Nation
Chris Kapilovic Happy Matt Allen is Working Out with NFL Veteran Brother Jack

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Chris Kapilovic is the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach. While he charged with rebuilding the offensive line, with his players scattered around the nation because of the COVID-19 safety protocols. But one player he isn’t worried about is Matt Allen, who is at home in Hinsdale, Illinois, working out with his brother and NFL alumni Jack Allen.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty good deal to be able to be at home with an NFL-caliber player to work with. I’m happy for him for that, and selfishly for me, I think it’s great because he’s getting some good work. One thing I’ve noticed about him is this is extremely important to him. You can tell he’s got a great focus; he asks a bunch of questions. He stays on top of it until he understands it, and he’s got the leadership. I’ve seen him talk to some of the guys and steer them in the right direction, which, you would think that maybe something that happens quite a bit, but you don’t get a lot of kids that are willing to step up and challenge their peers. I like what I see from there. I just can see a determined guy. He wants to do everything he possibly can to be great this year, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

