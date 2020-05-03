Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Chris Kapilovic on Michigan State Extra Time Learning

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Chris Kapilovic has a difficult job training an offensive line with his players scattered around the nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But can one silver lining of the crisis be that while the Michigan State Spartan football team has lost time on the field, they have gained significantly more time working in the classroom

“As we go through this time period, we’re getting more time to spend together in a meeting setting than we probably normally would. If you take out spring ball, you’re looking at typically April 15 to the end of May; we’re on the road recruiting. There aren’t many meetings. Just looking at what we think this is going to go to, we are going to have more time to have meetings and walk through the different things that we want to do. Myself, or my (graduate) assistant Jack Harris, we have to be creative on just the different kind of videos we are using to train off of. We’ve got apps that we are using to quiz and test them. We’re just trying to find different ways to stimulate the brain and keep them locked in so we can continue to learn. On the mental side of it, we’re probably going to be ahead, but it’s still until you can do it, you can never really get it truly ingrained in your head. All kids learn differently, so you’re asking a lot of kids to be able to learn just through visualization and talking through it. A lot of kids need that walkthrough and those reps. So that’s the part that you aren’t going to be able to do, and we are going to have to play catch up when we get on the field. I think there are some benefits, but nothing like being on the field and being able to do it.”

  Tell us what you think of the outlook Chris Kapilovic has during the COVID-19 pandemic and what the long-term ramifications will be for Spartan football.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Allen on Michigan State Players Absence from East Lansing

Michigan State lineman Matt Allen discusses the absence of players from being on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term implications.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons on Challenges Learning New Michigan State Scheme

Antjuan Simmons discusses learning the new Michigan State Spartan football scheme from behind a computer screen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Talks Emotional Return to Michigan State

Courtney Hawkins discusses his emotional return Michigan State football and the reaction from the Spartan Nation.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Scouting Style

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his thoughts on scouting opponents and statistics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore On Developing Michigan State Tight Ends

Ted Gilmore the new Michigan State Spartan football tight end coach discusses developing his players in the new scheme.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Philosophy

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his philosophy and how it melds with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Ready to Lead Michigan State Tight Ends

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football brought in one of the Big Ten Conference’s best in Ted Gilmore to coach tight ends.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Darien Harris Brings Great Value to Michigan State Football

Understanding the value of having Darien Harris as the Michigan State football director of player engagement.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Barristerj1

Michigan State Lands 10th Commitment, Corner Chuck Brantley

Venice, Florida’s Chuck Brantley, nephew of Spartan All American Herb Haygood becomes Mel Tucker & Michigan State’s tenth commitment for the class of 2021.

Jeff Dullack

by

MDanMSU915

Look at the Task of Michigan State Strength Coach Jason Novak

Understanding the task of Michigan State football strength coach Jason Novak.

Hondo S. Carpenter