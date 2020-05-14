Chris Kapilovic Remains Focused on Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—Chris Kapilovic at the moment he agreed to lead the offensive line for Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football immediately seized the room. Like the Pied Piper, that position room gravitated to his style.

He is confident but not arrogant, a super listener, and a great leader. All qualities you look desire. So as the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols have taken so much away from the game, he explained how much lead time he would need to have his players ready. Is it possible to play this year after losing so much time?

“It’s going to have to be; we’re going to make it happen. I think that’s part of being good coaches, we’re going to have to figure out what they can handle, and I think even going into our first year, if we have our normal amount of time, we’re very conscious of not putting too much on our plate too soon,” Kapilovic says. “Because at the end of the day, you have to be able to execute. It doesn’t matter what plays you are running, and you can think you are going to out-scheme everyone in the world, but if the kids don’t execute, it doesn’t matter.”

He went on to describe the process in greater detail, “That’s what we have to figure out, how much can they handle, what can we execute at a high level and then we’ve got to stop there and just get good at it. I think that’s important, the better they are at it, the better they understand it, the harder they can play.

“Once we figure out how much time we have before that first game, we’ll have to figure that out. Yeah, would I have loved to have the whole spring and the summer of them doing the stuff on their own, absolutely, but that’s not the situation, so we’ve got to figure out what they can handle and make sure whatever it is, they execute at a high level.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

