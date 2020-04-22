Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Discusses Change on the Line

East Lansing, MI—Chris Kapilovic has to fix a Michigan State Spartan football offensive line that has struggled for years. Not so much from a lack of talent, but terrible coaching. He discussed what he would like to change after analyzing the film.

“That’s another one that’s difficult to know completely because we haven’t had a practice on the field. I know in our meetings, just talking through, first of all, terminology, it’s like learning a foreign language. So the calls that I usually have are different than the calls they had previously. There has been a little carryover, but for the most part, it’s different, so they are kind of learning from there. Then there are some things that there’s some give or take, there might be a couple of things that they’ve called, and they understand it, and I’m a little more flexible and say, ‘OK, we can go with that.’ So I try to work with them in that way. Technically speaking, it’s ‘hey guys do this.’ There are some things that we’re going to do that are very similar that they’ve been taught, but then there are some things that are quite a bit different than I see. It may take just some subtle things in the run game, or just there footwork and where I want their hand placement and pass throwing; there can be some things that, how I’m having them set, how I’m having them use their hands. There is some crossover, but there are some things that I definitely will be doing differently than they are used to. That’s a part, you know, we are missing all this time that we could be getting on top of this. I’ve got a drill video that I sent them of a drill that I’ve done, just so they can see it and start doing that on their own and trying to learn. It’s a heck of a lot easier to teach it when we’re doing it then to just talk about it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

