Chris Kapilovic talks Kevin Jarvis, Spartan Football Offensive Line

East Lansing, MI—Chris Kapilovic sits at the helm of the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line, and he understands how far it has to improve. He talked about Kevin Jarvis and other players on that line.

“Again, getting on the field would help me a lot to answer that question better. Kevin (Jarvis) has got some great size and length for him. We may start out with him in the interior to start out, but I do like to have guys that you can cross-train that are able to play multiple positions. You don’t want to be in a position where your starting left tackle goes down, and you’ve got to put in another guy who maybe isn’t as good as your left guard that’s out there because he doesn’t know what he’s doing there. He’s a guy that brings a lot of depth to us in the fact that he can play guard and tackle. I see AJ Arcuri moving around on the field, he looks good. We’ve got some young guys with the length that is athletic that just haven’t had a lot of playing time that we have to develop. Right now, you know, I’d say looking at it, at tackle is the place that we are going to have to work hard and develop some depth, more so even maybe than the interior.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack