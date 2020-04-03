Chris Kapilovic Talks Static Line or a Rotation

East Lansing, MI— Chris “Kap” Kapilovic, the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach recently spoke about his vision for that line. His a traditional type of coach that likes a static front five, or does he like the modern idea of rotation of eight guys. He shared his thoughts.

“There has been a bunch of injuries. In a perfect world, you’d like to be able to play more than the five. I think cohesion with that unit is critical, more than any unit on the field. So, you’d like to keep your five healthy, obviously. But, there’s nothing better than the competition. If I could say that I had eight guys I could count on, I could have a third tackle, third guard, and even possibly another center that could get reps that would be great. I think the biggest thing is, is there a drop-off. I think if you’ve got, say your starting right guard or your backup right guard are pretty even; then, I want to be able to play both of them. I think if there is a drop-off, or significant drop off from the starter to the backup, then the only time they are going to get on the field is either through the injury or because the game is such that it’s out of hand. I think they understand that if they compete well and they are in the position to compete with the guy ahead of them, and they will get on the field that makes them work that much harder in practice and off the field. Long answer to your question, if we feel we have guys that we have the ability to rotate in and the play won’t drop off, I would definitely rather do that.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

