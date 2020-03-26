Armond Scott Class of '21 Wide Receiver Talks Michigan State Offer

East Lansing, MI-- As he’s earned a couple of Power 5 offers over the past few weeks, Euclid (OH) 2021 3-star wide receiver Armond Scott could be on the verge of seeing his recruitment blow up as Kentucky, Michigan State and Wake Forest and others have offered this month.

Scott spoke with Spartan Nation to discuss his recruitment and his recent offer from the Spartans and said that while the process has had its fair share of ups and downs, but he’s focused on staying patient.

“The recruiting process, it goes fast, and then it slows down, and it’ll pick up and go fast and slow down again, it’s been an up and down recruiting process,” he said. “My main thing is just to be patient right now, that’s the only thing I can do.”

In addition to his offers from Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Michigan State, Scott holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Toledo, Miami (OH) and Akron.

Scott said that he found out about his offer from Spartan defensive line coach Ron Burton, who also extended an offer to his cousin, Cleveland (OH) Glenville safety Michael Gravely Jr., and was understandably happy when he found out.

“Coach Ron called me and I FaceTimed with him, and they had just offered my cousin, Michael Gravely, and he told me, ‘We just offered a kid from another school in your area named Michael’, and I told him that was my cousin, so he said, ‘Guess what? His cousin has an offer too.’” he said. “When he told me that, I was really happy.”

Scott said that he had discussed the possibility of playing alongside Gravely at the college level and added that the two also hold offers from Cincinnati, where his brother, Arquon Bush, is a sophomore cornerback for the Bearcats.

When it comes to his conversation with Burton, Scott said that it was a good one, and added that the two talked about more than just football.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s funny,” he said. “It was a good conversation; we just talked about life and what’s going on, stuff like that.

A 6-foot-3, 202-pound wide receiver that offers an intriguing blend of size and speed to interested schools. Scott said that he’s already somewhat familiar with the school and has previously been on campus as his brother prior had been recruited by Michigan State and said that he came away impressed with the school and its energy.

“I like Michigan State, and I like the program because, in the past, they were cool with my brother,” he said. “I’ve been there, and I like the environment, and the tempo was up, and it had good energy. It was great energy, and I liked it a lot. Everybody was like a family there, and that’s something that I really liked too.”

Scott said that he would like to make a return visit to East Lansing after the NCAA’s recruiting shutdown is over.

With a handful of offers in hand and several more likely on the way shortly, Scott described him as a playmaker at receiver.

“I’m tall, fast - I’m probably the fastest one on my team and I like to go get the ball,” he said.

