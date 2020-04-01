Class of '21 Georgia Tight End Miles Campbell Michigan State Football Recruit

East Lansing, MI— Since the start of the new year, Douglasville (GA) South Paulding 2021 3-star tight end Miles Campbell has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way. Campbell has fielded several Power 5 offers and now holds almost 20 offers following an offer from Michigan State earlier this week.

Campbell talked to Spartan Nation not long after being offered by the Spartans and said that he received his offer from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and said he was stunned by the offer.

“I was on the phone with Coach Gilmore, and he told me,” he said. “I was astounded.”

Campbell added that he enjoyed his conversation with Gilmore, “We had a great conversation,” he said. “He’s a very “mellow fellow.”

Along with his offer from the Spartans, Campbell also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end, Campbell is an elite pass-catcher who is capable of lining up in-line or split outside and is more than capable of being an impactful blocker as well. Campbell described his style of play as “Physical, sound, strong.”

When it comes to the Spartans, Campbell said that he likes the new staff that’s in place in East Lansing and said that he could see himself taking a visit to Michigan State in the future.

“I think the staff is great so far,” he said, “and yes, I see myself taking a visit there.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Campbell and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack