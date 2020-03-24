Class Of '21 Colorado Athlete Beau Freyler "Super Excited" With Spartan Offer

East Lansing, MI-- Over the past month or so, Colorado Springs (CO) Pine Creek 2021 3-star ATH Beau Freyler has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded a handful of Power-5 offers, including an offer from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation caught up with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who the Spartans are recruiting to play safety, and Freyler said that he was caught off guard, but understandably excited by the offer because he hadn’t heard from Michigan State before.

“It pretty much all just happened in one day,” he said. “The safeties coach (Mike Tressel) called me and we talked a little bit and then he offered me. It all just happened in that one day.”

“I was a little surprised because I hadn’t heard from Michigan State ever before,” Freyler added. “I was just super excited because it’s such a big-time school.”

During his conversation with Tressel, Freyler said that the two talked about Michigan State and the experienced defensive coaches the Spartans have on staff. They also discussed the defensive players they have sent to the NFL and noted that the fact that it is a program regarded as defensive-minded. For Freyler, that is a strategic key factor for him.

“When coach Tressel was talking to me about all of the people they have on the defensive side of the ball with all of the coaching experience and all of the people that have played in college and the NFL, I was just excited and surprised,” he said. “There’s just a lot of good things there. They’re a defensive focused school, so that’s always a big thing for me.”

Freyler said that he enjoyed his time speaking with Tressel and said that he came off as easy to talk to and felt their talk was a productive one.

“He’s super easy to talk to, we got along good,” he said. “He was very respectful and nice, and it was just a really good conversation about football and family.”

While on-campus and off-campus recruiting is currently restricted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Freyler said that he would like to take a visit to East Lansing after the restrictions are lifted.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who is capable of being an impact player on both sides of the ball because of his elite speed and athleticism, Freyler described himself as someone who plays fast and within himself.

“I just like to play fast and make plays on the ball,” he said. “I don’t hold back, and I trust myself.”

Along with his Michigan State offer, Freyler also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Washington State, and a handful of other Division 1 programs and Ivy League schools.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Freyler said of the recruiting process. “It only started a little while ago, so I’m still getting used to it and all of the calls and stuff. It’s a little bit weird since I can’t go on any visits, so I’m still adjusting to that.”

