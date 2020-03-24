Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Class Of '21 Colorado Athlete Beau Freyler "Super Excited" With Spartan Offer

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI-- Over the past month or so, Colorado Springs (CO) Pine Creek 2021 3-star ATH Beau Freyler has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded a handful of Power-5 offers, including an offer from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation caught up with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who the Spartans are recruiting to play safety, and Freyler said that he was caught off guard, but understandably excited by the offer because he hadn’t heard from Michigan State before.

“It pretty much all just happened in one day,” he said. “The safeties coach (Mike Tressel) called me and we talked a little bit and then he offered me. It all just happened in that one day.”

“I was a little surprised because I hadn’t heard from Michigan State ever before,” Freyler added. “I was just super excited because it’s such a big-time school.”

During his conversation with Tressel, Freyler said that the two talked about Michigan State and the experienced defensive coaches the Spartans have on staff. They also discussed the defensive players they have sent to the NFL and noted that the fact that it is a program regarded as defensive-minded. For Freyler, that is a strategic key factor for him.

“When coach Tressel was talking to me about all of the people they have on the defensive side of the ball with all of the coaching experience and all of the people that have played in college and the NFL, I was just excited and surprised,” he said. “There’s just a lot of good things there. They’re a defensive focused school, so that’s always a big thing for me.”

Freyler said that he enjoyed his time speaking with Tressel and said that he came off as easy to talk to and felt their talk was a productive one.

“He’s super easy to talk to, we got along good,” he said. “He was very respectful and nice, and it was just a really good conversation about football and family.”

While on-campus and off-campus recruiting is currently restricted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Freyler said that he would like to take a visit to East Lansing after the restrictions are lifted.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who is capable of being an impact player on both sides of the ball because of his elite speed and athleticism, Freyler described himself as someone who plays fast and within himself.

“I just like to play fast and make plays on the ball,” he said. “I don’t hold back, and I trust myself.”

Along with his Michigan State offer, Freyler also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Washington State, and a handful of other Division 1 programs and Ivy League schools.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Freyler said of the recruiting process. “It only started a little while ago, so I’m still getting used to it and all of the calls and stuff. It’s a little bit weird since I can’t go on any visits, so I’m still adjusting to that.”

Be sure to check back to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Freyler and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

 East Lansing, MI-- Over the past month or so, Colorado Springs (CO) Pine Creek 2021 3-star ATH Beau Freyler has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s fielded a handful of Power-5 offers, including an offer from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation caught up with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who the Spartans are recruiting to play safety, and Freyler said that he was caught off guard, but understandably excited by the offer because he hadn’t heard from Michigan State before.

“It pretty much all just happened in one day,” he said. “The safeties coach (Mike Tressel) called me and we talked a little bit and then he offered me. It all just happened in that one day.”

“I was a little surprised because I hadn’t heard from Michigan State ever before,” Freyler added. “I was just super excited because it’s such a big-time school.”

During his conversation with Tressel, Freyler said that the two talked about Michigan State and the experienced defensive coaches the Spartans have on staff. They also discussed the defensive players they have sent to the NFL and noted that the fact that it is a program regarded as defensive-minded. For Freyler, that is a strategic key factor for him.

“When coach Tressel was talking to me about all of the people they have on the defensive side of the ball with all of the coaching experience and all of the people that have played in college and the NFL, I was just excited and surprised,” he said. “There’s just a lot of good things there. They’re a defensive focused school, so that’s always a big thing for me.”

Freyler said that he enjoyed his time speaking with Tressel and said that he came off as easy to talk to and felt their talk was a productive one.

“He’s super easy to talk to, we got along good,” he said. “He was very respectful and nice, and it was just a really good conversation about football and family.”

While on-campus and off-campus recruiting is currently restricted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Freyler said that he would like to take a visit to East Lansing after the restrictions are lifted.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout, who is capable of being an impact player on both sides of the ball because of his elite speed and athleticism, Freyler described himself as someone who plays fast and within himself.

“I just like to play fast and make plays on the ball,” he said. “I don’t hold back, and I trust myself.”

Along with his Michigan State offer, Freyler also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Washington State, and a handful of other Division 1 programs and Ivy League schools.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Freyler said of the recruiting process. “It only started a little while ago, so I’m still getting used to it and all of the calls and stuff. It’s a little bit weird since I can’t go on any visits, so I’m still adjusting to that.”

Be sure to check back to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on Freyler and the Spartans!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Ahead To Next Season For Michigan State Basketball

The Michigan State Spartan basketball team and Tom Izzo got an early ranking of No. 9 for next season and in this podcast, we look ahead to next year.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

gamingdish

Answering Your Michigan State Football Questions: Mel Tucker Era

In this edition of answering your Michigan State Spartan football emails and questions, we take an optimistic look as the Spartans begin the rebuilding process under Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MORandy

'21 Louisiana Safety Jardin Gilbert Reaches Out To Mel Tucker, Gets Offer

Louisiana class of '21 safety Jardin Gilbert reached out to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football and was rewarded with an offer.

Jeff Dullack

'21 Maryland Running Back Roman Hemby Talks Michigan State Offer

As Mel Tucker remakes Michigan State Spartan football he has offered class of 2021 running back Roman Hemby from Maryland.

Jeff Dullack

Spartan Brian Hoyer Returns To the New England Patriots

Michigan State Spartan quarterback Brian Hoyer has signed a new deal to join the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the third time.

Hondo S. Carpenter

The War Room: Go Inside Michigan State Football Recruiting!

The War Room: Go Inside Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football with this expansive recruiting recap.

Jeff Dullack

Cassius Winston Named All-America For The Second Time

Michigan State Spartan basketball star Cassius Winston was named for the second year in a row an All-America

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

umesh

21 MD CB Antoine Booth "Excited" For Spartans To Confirm Offer

21 Maryland cornerback Antoine Booth was "Excited" for Mel Tucker to confirm his original offer from the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Jeff Dullack

21 OH S Michael Gravely Jr. Talks Recent Offer From Michigan State

21 OH safety Michael Gravely, Jr. talked with Spartan Nation about his recent scholarship offer from Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football program.

Jeff Dullack

21 TX LB Terrence Cooks Talks Mel Tucker & Michigan State Offer

21 Texas linebacker Terrence Cooks recently picked up a scholarship offer from Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program. He talked with us about it and MSU.

Jeff Dullack