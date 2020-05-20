William Peagler on Michigan State’s Connor Heyward

East Lansing, Mich— William Peagler was brought by Mel Tucker to Michigan State Spartan football to lead the running backs. He inherited a room with a lot of talent and discussed his early thoughts on Connor Heyward.

“I wish I could answer that question and say yes, we’ve gotten into it, but we really haven’t. The thought right now is for him to play running back. He’s been unbelievable in the meetings, on Zoom and all that stuff as far as understanding his role, understanding what we are trying to do schematically,” Peagler says. “He’s one of the sharpest guys in the room. We talk about our six-man protection; he can answer any question.

“I actually had him teach the class the other day, him and Elijah (Collins) taught our protections to the entire room, and he did a heck of a job. I can’t pigeon-hole him into saying he is only a running back, the only thing I’ve seen is the guy can catch the football, he can be multiple.”

So, where does Peagler see the versatile Heyward playing? “But, as of right now, the plan is running back, but if we find he can help us in different ways, we’re going to do that.”

Peagler went on to add about the power of versatility, “Ultimately, we’ve got to be multiple, we’ve got to be able to create issues for the defense. If he’s one of the best 11, Coach Johnson probably talked about it when he talked to you guys. It’s all about finding the best 11 to put on the field. Whether that’s two backs, whether that’s two tight ends, whether that’s three receivers. Whatever that 11th best player is, we have to find a way to get him on the field, and if Connor (Heyward) is that guy, he’ll be on the field.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

