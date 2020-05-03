Courtney Hawkins Talks Emotional Return to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI— It is a popular train of thought that what makes Michigan State special is not the fantastic facilities, but the people.

Courtney Hawkins roamed the turf of Spartan Nation with great success as a player. He has now learned that what makes it home, is the Spartan Nation.

“Oh man, that’s a whole another conversation that we could probably be on all day. I don’t want to start naming names and slight anybody, but I’ll tell you what, Spartan Nation and Spartan Dawgs are in my corner. A lot of my former coaches, almost everyone that I can recall, called me. My phone ran, my phone probably ran continuously for about three or four days. My wife was like look, with all phone calls or text messages. That’s all I did was respond and answer the phone. I received some great calls; I received some calls from a lot of people who are in my corner, who have been in my corner, and it made me feel really…I don’t even know how I felt; I just felt so supported from people in the Green and White. I received calls from people that, that I may be met at one of the alumni games or at Homecoming or kind of met in passing, I got emails from, and I got phone calls from people that I had never met; they just called to tell me congratulations. My thing was how did you get my phone number – ‘well, the Green and White sticks together, I just want to say congratulations.’ It was just an outpouring of ‘congratulations, we’re behind you, if we can help you in any way, don’t hesitate to reach out.’ It made getting this position even more special. You just don’t know how much love you have until things like this happen. It’s been great.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

