Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Courtney Hawkins Talks Emotional Return to Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— It is a popular train of thought that what makes Michigan State special is not the fantastic facilities, but the people.

Courtney Hawkins roamed the turf of Spartan Nation with great success as a player. He has now learned that what makes it home, is the Spartan Nation.

“Oh man, that’s a whole another conversation that we could probably be on all day. I don’t want to start naming names and slight anybody, but I’ll tell you what, Spartan Nation and Spartan Dawgs are in my corner. A lot of my former coaches, almost everyone that I can recall, called me. My phone ran, my phone probably ran continuously for about three or four days. My wife was like look, with all phone calls or text messages. That’s all I did was respond and answer the phone. I received some great calls; I received some calls from a lot of people who are in my corner, who have been in my corner, and it made me feel really…I don’t even know how I felt; I just felt so supported from people in the Green and White. I received calls from people that, that I may be met at one of the alumni games or at Homecoming or kind of met in passing, I got emails from, and I got phone calls from people that I had never met; they just called to tell me congratulations. My thing was how did you get my phone number – ‘well, the Green and White sticks together, I just want to say congratulations.’ It was just an outpouring of ‘congratulations, we’re behind you, if we can help you in any way, don’t hesitate to reach out.’ It made getting this position even more special. You just don’t know how much love you have until things like this happen. It’s been great.”

  Tell us what you think of having “The Hawk” back on campus in the comment section below.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antjuan Simmons on Challenges Learning New Michigan State Scheme

Antjuan Simmons discusses learning the new Michigan State Spartan football scheme from behind a computer screen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Scouting Style

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his thoughts on scouting opponents and statistics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore On Developing Michigan State Tight Ends

Ted Gilmore the new Michigan State Spartan football tight end coach discusses developing his players in the new scheme.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Michigan State Special Teams Philosophy

Ross Els is the new Michigan State Spartan football special teams coordinator, explain his philosophy and how it melds with Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Ready to Lead Michigan State Tight Ends

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football brought in one of the Big Ten Conference’s best in Ted Gilmore to coach tight ends.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Darien Harris Brings Great Value to Michigan State Football

Understanding the value of having Darien Harris as the Michigan State football director of player engagement.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Barristerj1

Michigan State Lands 10th Commitment, Corner Chuck Brantley

Venice, Florida’s Chuck Brantley, nephew of Spartan All American Herb Haygood becomes Mel Tucker & Michigan State’s tenth commitment for the class of 2021.

Jeff Dullack

by

MDanMSU915

Look at the Task of Michigan State Strength Coach Jason Novak

Understanding the task of Michigan State football strength coach Jason Novak.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Texas Tight End Kameron Allen Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker acquired his ninth commitment for the 2021 class when Texas, North Forney 2021 tight end Kameron Allen announced his pledge to Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions

Answering your Michigan State basketball questions. Who is coming, who is going and who is stepping up for Tom Izzo?

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

1973