Courtney Hawkins Background Makes Him a Weapon For Recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Courtney Hawkins background as a great high school, college, and pro football player, combined with his success as a high school coach and administrator, is a huge deal. His roots run deep because of how he has run his programs, and it will pay off recruiting for Mel Tucker and Spartan Football. He explained how it would help.

“Well, as I’ve been on the other side of recruiting as a high school coach. I know one of my biggest things was a guy coming in, being honest, being a person of their word and not coming in and selling some kind of dream that as a former college recruitment and former professional athlete like look are you telling the kids thiis. I think that honestly that these guys will get from me actually in knowing me personally, I think it carries a lot of weight. The one thing from my standpoint with recruiting, I’m going to be myself, I’m going, to be honest, I’m going to care about the kids; I will make sure that they are taken care of. I think that’s what a lot of coaches and parents look for in this whole process.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

