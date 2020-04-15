Spartan Nation
Courtney Hawkins on His Contribution to Spartan Recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker reached out soon after he got the job at Michigan State to hire Courtney Hawkins. Hawkins illustrious career as a player, coach, and administrator allows him a skill set many coaches don’t have. Was that a big key for him getting the Spartan job?

“I think that’s one of the reasons that I was even considered for this position on the coaching staff. I’ve been in high school football for 14 years in Michigan, and I was at the same school. I was on the Michigan High School Athletic Association Representative Council, part of Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association, so I know a lot of the coaches personally. I bring integrity to the field. Guys have seen the program that I put together. They’ve seen the product with my kids that left Beecher High School; we put some good kids out because we ran a disciplined program. They know that I took care of my kids at Beecher. I’m pretty sure coaches know around the state that would be my approach if they send their kids to Michigan State football under my watch and under our watch as our staff. I’ve reached out to a lot of coaches; I’ll continue to do that. We just want to open up all doors, all avenues back to East Lansing. There are some great football schools in Michigan; there’s a lot of great talent. We want everybody to know that we’re not going make any promises that we’re going to bring everybody to Lansing, but we will promise you that we will take a look at your kids and if they fit what we’re looking for, and what we need, they’ll be on our board. Really can’t ask for more than that, as a high school coach, just the opportunity – the opportunity for these kids to be seen.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

