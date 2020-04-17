East Lansing, MI—Courtney Hawkins comes into Michigan State football straight off of a great run as a coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School.

Many coaches aren’t excited about traveling the nation and recruiting 15-18-year-old young people. But that isn’t Hawkins. He described his excitement and outlook for Spartan football recruiting.

“Well, I’m excited about the job and everything that comes with it. Maybe some guys that have been doing this a long time think that recruiting is a headache, but I’m excited about every aspect of being the receivers coach at Michigan State University. I am willing to do whatever it takes to go out and get the best kids that fit what we’re trying to build here at the program. Recruiting has it been eye-opening, absolutely. The number of kids I’ve looked at, watching kids on film. While I’ve been home, I’ve probably looked at well over 200-300 receivers; around the state, outside of the state. So that’s definitely different. You have to keep really good notes to keep them separate. You watch 10-15 guys a day; if you don’t take good notes, you’ll get guys mixed up. That’s been different, that’s been a challenge, but it’s also been fun. You see that there are some talented football players here in the state and around in different areas. We just need to figure out how to tap into those kids and those areas and get them on campus and get them with us.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

