Courtney Hawkins Talks Current Spartan Wide Receivers

East Lansing, MI—For Michigan State Spartan football legend Courtney Hawkins, there is no level of football that he didn’t succeed. His roots as a player go deep in the Spartan Nation, and his resume speaks for itself.

When Mel Tucker selected him for his staff, it shocked some simply because he had no experience coaching at the college level. But with a resume that seizes people’s attention, Hawk has all of the intangibles, to make this as close to a can’t-miss hire as it possibly could be.

Drawing off of that rich resume of success, Hawk discussed what his initial thoughts were of the Spartans roster of wide receivers.

“Well, I mean, initially, the first word you said was young. We’ve got some youth in our room; we’ve got some guys that are super excited for the opportunity to compete and get the opportunity to play on Saturday. Guys are working hard; guys are spending a lot of time in their playbooks. We meet over Zoom, and we’ve given guys tests once or twice a week, and guys are doing phenomenal. I’m talking to them – we want to make sure we get the mental side of the X’s and O’s in so that when everything does get back to normal, we can hit the ground running and they have bought in, and I’ve been just excited about the energy that’s in the room with the fellas. I have told them, may the best man win. They don’t know me, I don’t know them that well so it’s going to be all about competition and the plan is to put the best guys on the field; the best guys will play on Saturday. That’ll be my approach from day one until the end of time.”

