Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Michigan State Bond with Flint, Michigan, Gets Tighter

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State Athletics and the city of Flint, Michigan, have a tight relationship that goes back many years. The type of bond that is formed over the years and not easily broken. When Mel Tucker

brought in Courtney Hawkins the legendary Spartan wide receiver to coach for the Spartans, that bond only got tighter.

While away in the NFL playing and upon his subsequent return to Flint Beecher High School as a coach and administrator, Hawkins never wavered. “Ever since I first stepped on campus back in 1988, ‘89, I’ve pretty much watched everything Michigan State does every day.

“The relationship with Flint has been awesome; you had the era with the Flintstones, and Coach Izzo still has a huge presence in the city of Flint, and when he comes to basketball games, that’s one of the buzzes around town.”

Hawkins said of the football program, “With Michigan State football, it’s a little bit the same way, with me being from the area, I’m hoping to have more of a presence. I know there’s some talent in the Flint area when it comes to football and definitely some great basketball players, but there are some guys that can flat out play football here in the area and surrounding areas,” Hawkins said. “I’m planning to open those doors up and getting those guys to Michigan State and being able to have that same kind of connection that the basketball program has to the area.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leo, Indiana, Landen Livingston on Mel Tucker's Michigan State Offer

Leo, Indiana, class of 2022 offensive tackle Landen Livingston discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Staff Have Buy-In From Players

The new Michigan State Spartan football staff is benefiting from leading players like Antjuan Simmons, who have bought in despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Magic Johnson's success never took his heart far away from Lansing

In the basketball world, there is but one "Magic" -- and it's not Harry Houdini. Houdini made magic his career. Earvin Johnson made it his brand.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

T. Richard

Ross Els Talks On Fire Michigan State Recruiting

With Michigan State Spartan football on fire in recruiting, linebacker coach Ross Els discusses the plan of attack by Mel Tucker’s staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore on His Contribution to Michigan State’s Staff

Hired away from the Wisconsin Badgers, Ted Gilmore explains what he brings to Mel Tucker’s first Michigan State Spartan football staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Kevin Warren moves Big Ten Conference forward on mental health

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has announced the formation of a new Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Conference Extends Ban on Team Activities

Moments ago, the Big Ten Conference extended its ban on “All organized team activities through June 1, 2020.” We tell you what that means at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

The weekly Michigan State Spartan football recruiting update. Go inside the activity of Mel Tucker and his staff in their pursuit of new talent.

Jeff Dullack

William Peagler on Being at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

William Peagler discusses being in East Lansing at Michigan State with Mel Tucker coaching running backs.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic on Michigan State extra time learning during COVID-19

Chris Kapilovic the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach discusses benefits of more classroom time, with the loss of on-field play.

Hondo S. Carpenter