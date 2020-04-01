Spartan Nation
Coveted Class of '21 Illinois Receiver Keontez Lewis Talks Spartan Offer

Jeff Dullack

East Lansing, MI— One of the most coveted receivers in the Midwest, East St. Louis (IL) 2021 Keontez Lewis has continued to field Division 1 and Power 5 offers following his junior season and picked up his most recent offer from Michigan State last week.

Lewis recently spoke with Spartan Nation to talk about his offer from the Spartans and the 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout said that he found out about his offer from Michigan State tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, who he knew from Gilmore’s time at Wisconsin.

“Coach Gilmore called, and I was excited,” Lewis said of his Michigan State offer. “I had known Coach Gilmore from Wisconsin, and the conversation was more of getting to know me.”

With the new coaching staff now in place under Mel Tucker at Michigan State, Lewis spoke highly of both the Spartan football program and the staff, telling Spartan Nation, “The program is great, and the staff is even better.”

Lewis holds several Power 5 offers, including offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Ole Miss, Iowa, Iowa State, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and several others.

Michigan State recently offered Lewis’ teammate, 2021 quarterback Tyler Macon, who is currently committed to Missouri.

Lewis described the recruiting process as one that’s going well for him and added that he wants to commit before his senior season.

“It’s going good,” he said. “I am trying to make a decision before the season.”

An explosive playmaker who is capable of lining up outside or in the slot, Lewis said that he can be a deep threat receiver and can run any route. “(I can) take the top off and can run every route,” he said. “Red zone threat, everything.”

