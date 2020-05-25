Jacob, Zach Slade, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt Got Next

East Lansing, Mich—As Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker set out to resurrect the Spartan football program, one area he quickly noticed that didn’t need repair is the defensive line. Ron Burton has led the line for years, and he knew he needed only to stay out of his way.

Heading into 2020, Burton lost three of his four defensive line starters to the NFL, and it is time for the proverbial next man up. Losing great players is nothing new to Burton, and two Spartan brothers have his attention.

“Jacob Slade, who had 200-plus snaps last year, has really come on at the end of the season last year. We expect him to be a force inside,” Burton said. “(Zach Slade) He’s a defensive end. He’s about 250 pounds, and he has progressed (was out the entire 2019 season with a knee injury).”

But there are also some other young guns making a move for playing time on the depth chart. “Then young guys inside starting with Dashaun Mallory, who is a redshirt sophomore coming up this fall; very strong at the point of attack, expecting to see him on the field.

“Then the young man Jalen Hunt shows quickness and movement and destructive in the backfield. Those are the top four guys that we expect."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack