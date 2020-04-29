Spartan Nation
Linebacker Jordan Eubanks Discusses Michigan State Offer

Jeff Dullack

East Lansing, MI— Over the last few weeks, Denton (TX) Guyer 2021 linebacker Jordan Eubanks has seen his recruitment pick up as he’s received a handful of Division 1 offers and the latest came from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Spartan Nation spoke with Eubanks about his offer from the Spartans and the 6-foot-3, 206-pound standout said that he was excited about the offer, but admitted that he was starting to expect the offer after being in contact with the coaching staff, including linebackers coach Ross Els in recent days.

“I talked to Coach Els, and I kinda already seen it was coming because I have been communicating with the staff for a few days,” he said. “But when I got it, I was very excited and very blessed.”

Eubanks also holds offers from Arizona, Syracuse, Louisiana-Monroe, San Diego State along with several others.

After being in contact with the Spartan coaches regularly leading up to his offer, Eubanks described his conversations positively and added that he likes the outlook for the Michigan State football program under the direction of the new staff.

“Communicating with the coaches has been good,” he said. “And I love what Michigan State is trying to build in their program

Listed at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Eubanks is a versatile athlete that can play linebacker and safety because of his size, speed, and athleticism.

Eubanks described himself as a do-it-all type of player that is capable of impacting the game in several ways, ranging from playing in coverage to rushing the passer off the edge.

“I’m a player that can do it all on the defensive end,” he said. “If you want me to blitz, no problem, cover receivers, no problem, contain the Qb, no problem.”

For all of the latest news on Eubanks and the Spartans, be sure to check back to Spartan Nation!

