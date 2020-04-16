Detroit, Michigan, Tackle Derrick Harmon Commits to the Spartans

East Lansing, MI— After picking up its first three commitments for the 2021 class last week, Michigan State landed one of its top in-state priorities on Wednesday, picking up a commitment from Detroit (MI) Loyola 2021 defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Harmon told Spartan Nation that it was the new Michigan State coaching staff and defensive line coach Ron Burton that sold him on wanting to commit to the Spartans now and said he wants to be a part of something special in East Lansing.

“It was the new coaching staff and the whole process,” he said. “I feel like they bought into something really special up there, and I want to be a part of it. Coach Ron Burton, the D-line coach, he’s a good guy, I feel like I can pick his brain a little bit, get some tools from him while I’m there and just really learn from him and Coach Tucker.”

Before committing to Michigan State, Harmon held offers from Southern Miss, Purdue, Buffalo, Akron, Memphis, Ole Miss, and Central Michigan. Harmon released his top four on Saturday and included Purdue, Memphis, and Ole Miss, along with the Spartans.

Spartan Nation reported last week that Michigan State was a leader in landing Harmon.

An impressive 6-foot-4½, 340-pound defensive tackle, Harmon told Spartan Nation shortly after being offered by Michigan State that it was an offer he had been waiting on. Now that he’s committed to the Spartans, Harmon said he feels like he made the right choice.

“It feels good, it feels great, all of the love I’m getting right now,” he said. “All of the love I’m getting right now is beautiful; it feels like I’m going to college tomorrow. It’s wonderful; I feel like I made the right decision for myself and for my family to stay home. It feels really good.”

Although Harmon has yet to be on campus to meet with the new coaching staff, he previously told Spartan Nation that he’s been on campus plenty of times and came away impressed with the school, facilities, and the football team itself on a previous visit.

While he hasn’t met head coach Mel Tucker in person yet, Harmon did say that he’s gotten a positive impression from him in conversations over a text message.

“He’s a cool guy; he’s a good coach,” he said. “He has a good coaching resume, he’s been a head coach before, he knows what he’s doing, and it seems to me like he’s a down to earth guy.

A massive presence on the interior of the defensive line, Harmon is an elite run defender, with the ability to collapse the pocket and pressure the quarterback as well and is an ideal fit for Michigan State’s defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Harmon, who described himself as a physical defensive lineman, said that when he arrives in East Lansing, fans can expect someone who’s going to play with a relentless motor.

“A beast, a straight beast,” he said. “I’m a guy that’s going to get after that ball. When I’m out on that field, I’m going to get to that ball in any way that I can.”

Harmon is Michigan State’s fourth commitment for the 2021 class, and the Spartans could have more news on the recruiting front later this week.

For all of the latest news on Harmon and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

