Division II CB Kendall Brooks Transfers to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – From the beginning, Mel Tucker told fans how vital recruiting is to college football and its importance within his program.

Nor did Tucker hold back when speaking about roster turnover and using the transfer portal to rebuild the Spartans.

Kendall Brooks, a Division II cornerback from North Greenville, is the latest student-athlete to transfer to MSU.

In two seasons, Brooks had 78 tackles, including two for a loss, but the team didn't play this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he entered the portal on Dec. 12.

He is the sixth player to commit to Michigan State since mid-December, along with quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke), offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), and running backs Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest) and Harold Joiner III (Auburn).

However, Joiner isn't currently enrolled at the university whereas, Russo, Horst, Jordan, and Walker are officially on campus, the same weekend as early enrollees.

Russo and Jordan are grad transfers using the additional year of eligibility provided by the NCAA to all fall sport athletes due to COVID-19.

