Ron Burton on Michael Fletcher, Jack Camper, Drew Beesley

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— Ron Burton has emerged nationally as one of the best defensive line coaches in America.  The terrific Spartan coach is excited to have Michael Fletcher, Jack Camper, and Drew Beesley back in 2020.

“Well, we expect them to be co-starters and on the field a lot. Those guys, number one, have to understand and consistently plan being on the field every time. You mentioned Jack Camper with the injury that he’s had; he’s gotten stronger, gotten better, and understands the position,” Burton says. “A young Fletcher who has not had that many snaps just getting stronger, understanding what to do and what not to do; long-player out there, asks great questions, and we expect a lot from him.

“The guy on the other side, Drew Beesley, he’s had a lot of snaps, and he’s going to be battling for that starting position. I think he’s going to have an opportunity to help us a lot because he’s had to play and he is a true teacher on the other side also. Very smart player, and we expect a lot out of him. Going forward, time will tell, but those guys in the classroom have done a great job. In the discussions that I’ve had with them, they ask the right questions, but they understand where we’re trying to go.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

