Due To COVID-19 Concerns Michigan State Football Cancel's Pro Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and the residual waves have found themselves trickling down to the world of sports and of course Spartan athletics.

After canceling the Big Ten tournament and subsequently the NCAA canceling their tournament, everyone held their collective breath about the remaining spring sports.

Now the Big Ten has gone farther: The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all-conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Then the Big Ten went farther.

BIG TEN STATEMENT

The Big Ten Conference announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

So now the Spartans spring football season has been canceled along with the spring game, kid’s clinic and pro day. Make sure you stay tuned to Spartan Nation for the latest on COVID-19 precautions.

The canceling of the pro day has a massive impact. That is the day when players who have declared early for the draft or seniors get to work out for the pro teams on campus. To show their skills that perhaps went utilized in the less than stell last years of Mark Dantonio.

In the above video, we caught up earlier today with Matt Seybert. The terrific Spartan TE has the skills to play on Sunday's in the NFL but needed a pro day to show some things that went highly underutilized in the under-performing and poorly coached Michigan State offense in the Dantonio later years.

