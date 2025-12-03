Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to MSU in 2026

Follow along as Michigan State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Overall Rank (Rivals Industry) Position Rank (Rivals Industry) Hometown Brayden Thomas S 945 91 Cleveland, OH Joey Caudill TE 484 27 Lakewood, OH Jack Ziarko OL 861 80 North Canton, OH Adam Shaw LB 998 89 River Vale, NJ Hudson Aultman DL 1,239 123 Delaware, OH Eddie Whiting TE 1,033 69 Sioux Falls, SD

Top Commitments in the Class

East Kentwood's Kayd Coffman fires a pass to the flat during a victory over Howell Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top recruit in MSU's class at the moment is offensive tackle Collin Campbell, who is 197th overall in the 247Sports Composite. Campbell has not said yet whether he will sign with MSU during the early signing period with the coaching change.

Four-star wide receiver commit Samson Gash, No. 381 overall, is planning to wait until February to sign, but says he remains committed to Michigan State.

Four-star in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman, No. 364 overall, is planning on signing with the Spartans still.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense

QB:

RB:

WR:

TE: Joey Caudill, Eddie Whiting

OL: Jack Ziarko

Defense

DL: Hudson Aultman

EDGE:

LB: Adam Shaw

CB:

S: Brayden Thomas

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Safety commit Jordan Vann flipped to Louisville on Tuesday.

Michigan State flipped Jack Ziarko from Miami (OH) on signing day

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Entering Wednesday, Rivals ranks Michigan State's class 39th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.

The 2025 class finished 47th in the country and 14th in the conference.

Class National Rank Big Ten Rank 2026 39 11 2025 47 14 2024 43 12 2023 23 4 2022 25 4

Brayden Thomas, S - Cleveland, OH

Height/Weight: 6'1", 175 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 945 overall), Position Rank: No. 91

Notable Offers: Iowa State, James Madison

Joey Caudill, TE - Lakewood, OH

Height/Weight: 6'5", 215 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 484 overall), Position Rank: No. 27

Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan

Jack Ziarko, OL - North Canton, OH

Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 861 overall), Position Rank: No. 80

Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Akron

Adam Shaw, LB - River Vale, NJ

Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 998 overall), Position Rank: No. 89

Notable Offers: Rutgers, Pitt

Hudson Aultman, DL - Delaware, OH

Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,239 overall), Position Rank: No. 123

Notable Offers: Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo

Eddie Whiting, TE - Sioux Falls, SD

Height/Weight: 6'6", 230 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,033 overall), Position Rank: No. 69

Notable Offers: Iowa, Alabama, Michigan

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images