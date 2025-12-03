Spartan Nation

Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to MSU in 2026

Keep track of every single player Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald signs right here.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as Michigan State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name

Position

Overall Rank (Rivals Industry)

Position Rank (Rivals Industry)

Hometown

Brayden Thomas

S

945

91

Cleveland, OH

Joey Caudill

TE

484

27

Lakewood, OH

Jack Ziarko

OL

861

80

North Canton, OH

Adam Shaw

LB

998

89

River Vale, NJ

Hudson Aultman

DL

1,239

123

Delaware, OH

Eddie Whiting

TE

1,033

69

Sioux Falls, SD

Top Commitments in the Class

Kayd Coffma
East Kentwood's Kayd Coffman fires a pass to the flat during a victory over Howell Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top recruit in MSU's class at the moment is offensive tackle Collin Campbell, who is 197th overall in the 247Sports Composite. Campbell has not said yet whether he will sign with MSU during the early signing period with the coaching change.

Four-star wide receiver commit Samson Gash, No. 381 overall, is planning to wait until February to sign, but says he remains committed to Michigan State.

Four-star in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman, No. 364 overall, is planning on signing with the Spartans still.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Pat Fitzgeral
Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense

QB:

RB:

WR:

TE: Joey Caudill, Eddie Whiting

OL: Jack Ziarko

Defense

DL: Hudson Aultman

EDGE:

LB: Adam Shaw

CB:

S: Brayden Thomas

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

  • Safety commit Jordan Vann flipped to Louisville on Tuesday.
  • Michigan State flipped Jack Ziarko from Miami (OH) on signing day

Historical Context & Class Ranking

  • Entering Wednesday, Rivals ranks Michigan State's class 39th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten.
  • The 2025 class finished 47th in the country and 14th in the conference.

Class

National Rank

Big Ten Rank

2026

39

11

2025

47

14

2024

43

12

2023

23

4

2022

25

4

Brayden Thomas, S - Cleveland, OH

  • Height/Weight: 6'1", 175 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 945 overall), Position Rank: No. 91
  • Notable Offers: Iowa State, James Madison

Joey Caudill, TE - Lakewood, OH

  • Height/Weight: 6'5", 215 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 484 overall), Position Rank: No. 27
  • Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan

Jack Ziarko, OL - North Canton, OH

  • Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 861 overall), Position Rank: No. 80
  • Notable Offers: Miami (OH), Akron

Adam Shaw, LB - River Vale, NJ

  • Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 998 overall), Position Rank: No. 89
  • Notable Offers: Rutgers, Pitt

Hudson Aultman, DL - Delaware, OH

  • Height/Weight: 6'4", 280 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,239 overall), Position Rank: No. 123
  • Notable Offers: Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo

Eddie Whiting, TE - Sioux Falls, SD

  • Height/Weight: 6'6", 230 lbs
  • Star Rating: ★★★ (No. 1,033 overall), Position Rank: No. 69
  • Notable Offers: Iowa, Alabama, Michigan
Pat Fitzgeral
Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

