Spartan Nation

Complete Tracker of Michigan State's Transfer Portal Visitors

Here are all the players who have lined up visits with the Spartans via the portal.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day.
Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In this story:

Michigan State Spartans

Transfer portal season is here.

Michigan State is going to be very, very busy as new head coach Pat Fitzgerald tries to quickly rebuild the Spartans back up. As of Jan. 2, 40 players have already decided to leave MSU via the portal. Don't be surprised if the number of incoming transfers is close to that.

Sparty
Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Recruitments in the transfer portal are much faster than in high school. School starts back up in a few weeks, so there is no time to waste to get the players enrolled in classes and on the official 2026 roster. We're here to help fans keep track. Our official tracker of players coming in and out is RIGHT HERE.

There is still time for players to go on visits, though. Here is a full list of visits that have been reported. It will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as more names pour in.

Reported Visitors

MS
Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Date

Player

Previous School

Year(s) Remaining

Notes

Final Decision

Jan. 3

DB Tre Bell

Iowa State

1

Played for MSU CB coach Hank Poteat, 2 INTs in 2025

Jan. 3

CB Tyran Chappell

FCS Houston Christian

3

4 INTs as a R-Fr., one pick-six

Jan. 3

DB Michael Richard

Louisiana Tech

1

2023 CUSA Freshman of the Year, 2024 Second-Team All-CUSA

Jan. 3

LB Caleb Wheatland

Auburn

1

Began at Maryland, led Terrapins in sacks (4.0) in '24

Jan. 3-4

WR Corey Scott

D-II West Florida

2

1,018 yards, 4 TDs this year

Jan. 4

RB Trequan Jones

Old Dominion

1

Averaged 7.5 YPC in 2025, 2nd in FBS

Jan. 6

RB Marvis Parrish

Western Kentucky

3

2025 CUSA All-Freshman Team, 779 scrimmage yards

Jan. 6-7

EDGE DJ Jackson Jr.

Troy

1 (did play JUCO, though)

22 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks this year

Jan. 9

DL MJ Stroud

Georgia Southern

1

Led Sun Belt w/ 15.5 TFL, finished 6th w/ 6.5 sacks

TBD

RB Kam Davis

Florida State

3

Former four-star recruit, 224 career rushing yards, 1 TD

Necessity of the Portal for Michigan State

Pat Fitzgeral
Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan State needs a successful run in the transfer portal if it hopes to have any success in 2026. The Spartans are thin at nearly every spot on the field, with so many players either running out of eligibility or leaving voluntarily.

Whether one likes the old way more or not, this is how it is now. The number of new players on next year's roster is going to be huge. MSU took 28 transfers during Jonathan Smith's first offseason; Fitzgerald is probably going to take more than that. How Michigan State ends up doing these next few weeks and months will largely determine how well next season goes.

Let's face it: portal recruiting is just as important as recruiting high schools now. Seven of the last 10 Heisman Trophy winners transferred at some point during their college careers, including the last four. All four of the sport's semifinalists (Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami) are programs that are considered among the best at utilizing the transfer portal.

It's still important to try and retain talent while maintaining a program image, but the days when you could stash someone on the bench for two or three years are virtually over. Players want to play. Additionally, players who are on the bench aren't getting paid as much. It's a bit of a balancing act. You cannot become overreliant on it, but you cannot be a college football dinosaur and either not use it or barely use it (look at Clemson now).

Pat Fitzgerald
Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the transfer portal when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Share on XFollow jacobcotsonika
Home/Football