William Peagler on Michigan State's Elijah Collins

East Lansing, Mich—William Peagler's role on Mel Tucker's staff for Michigan State Spartan football is to develop the running backs. It is no secret that to win at a high level; you have to be able to run the football. Peagler talked about a rising Spartan star in Elijah Collins.

"I actually got to a chance...what I did before I came here, is I watched everyone's high school highlights and all that stuff. You can see on the tape with Elijah (Collins), that he was an athletic kid," Peagler says. "The thing that stood out to me is how much weight, how much bigger and thicker he's gotten over the last year and during the season, you could see him get better over the portion of the year, and I think that's a credit to him taking care of his body and doing the right things off the field.

"He's a great kid, that's the first thing that stands out to me about him is he's a phenomenal kid, and he works his butt off. When kids work their butt off, and they have talent, good things are going to happen, and I think he's a perfect example of that."

So what does Peagler think Collins can do to make the step from good to great? "As far as his development, I'm hoping to continue that development, and I do think there are some things that he can improve on. As far as the player he is right now; he's exactly where he needs to be and want to keep pushing to get a little bit better."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack