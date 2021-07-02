Elite 11 Finals: Michigan State Commit Katin Houser Impresses in Day Two

Michigan State quarterback commit Katin Houser impressed in the Elite 11 Finals pro day, falling short of winning the award, but moved up in the rankings.

East Lansing, Mich. – Day two's pro day is one of the most anticipated events of the Elite 11 Finals. Michigan State quarterback commit Katin Houser used it to impress and move up the leaderboards.

The signal-callers are each graded on 20 throws using a scale of 1-3, a '1' equalling an inaccurate throw and a '3' constituting a perfect throw.

At 6-foot-3, Houser finished nearly perfect, scoring a 54 (15 perfect throws) and while he wasn't awarded the win, SI All-American ranked him No. 2 on their list.

"The local kid took the night by storm, placing second in our scoring system with just one missed throw on his scramble-left whip route. Houser nailed nearly every throw thereafter, and impressed our staff with a nice touch on his deep routes, but was average on the shorter routes," the team at SI All-American wrote. "He threw with confidence and displayed fantastic mechanics as well. Houser fell to Elite 11's eventual pro day champion Luther Richesson in the final throw-off after missing both of his throws."

On June 27, Houser became Michigan State's 12th commit in its 2022 recruiting class that includes Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.).

