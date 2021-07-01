Elite 11 Finals: Where SI All-American Ranked '22 Michigan State QB Commit Katin Houser after Day One

Find out where Michigan State quarterback commit Katin Houser landed after day one at the Elite 11 Finals.

East Lansing, Mich. – After day one at the Elite 11 Finals, Sports Illustrated All-American ranked 20 of the nation's most elite passers in the 2022 recruiting class, including Michigan State commit Katin Houser, who came in at No. 16.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller had an excellent showing at the Elite 11 Regional Camp, earning him an invite to Mira Costa High School, where his arm, accuracy, touch, mobility, and more would be tested.

"One of the prospects whose occasional throw would lead to folks in the stands asking, 'who was that?' It was the new Michigan State pledge on more than one occasion, thanks to the quickness of his delivery and accuracy on intermediate assignments," the team at SI All-American wrote. "Another local standout out of St. John Bosco, Houser had some of the best footwork inside and out of the pocket, from what we saw."

Houser committed to the Spartans on June 27, following his official visit just a few days earlier.

MSU's 2022 class is sixth in the Big Ten (No. 30 nationally) and features 12 pledges, seven coming in June.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1