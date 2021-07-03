Elite 11 Finals: Where SI All-American Ranked Michigan State QB Commit Katin Houser after Day Three

Michigan State quarterback commit Katin Houser continues to have a strong showing at the Elite 11 Finals following day three.

East Lansing, Mich. – Following the third day at the Elite 11 Finals, Michigan State quarterback commit Katin Houser continued to impress those in attendance.

After nearly winning the events pro day, Houser, alongside the other prospects were tasked with hitting four stationary targets, which featured various scenarios at each drill.

SI All-American charted more than 600 throws to determine its rankings on day three.

"For our numbers, each throw was graded on a 1-3 scale, with a 3 accurate through the middle hole of the target, 2 for connecting with the target, and 1 for a miss," the team at SI All-American wrote. "Each competitor threw a different amount of passes, so an average per attempt will be utilized. Ties would be broken by speed, as our staff also timed each QB's performance."

Maalik Murphy, a Texas commit, finished No. 1 according to SIAA, but even though Houser didn't win the day, he remained in the top-10 (No. 8).

"The Michigan State commitment was again sharp Friday, with his quick release and second-level steadiness on display," SIAA wrote in their evaluation of Houser. "There is a calm in his game, even with the spotlight incredibly intense over the last 72 hours, that translates beyond the numbers for Houser."

In total, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller threw 34 passes with an average score of 1.912.

