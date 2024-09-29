Everything MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Said After Loss to OSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State came out with aggressiveness and signs of promise in its Week 5 loss to Ohio State, but self-inflicted wounds on offense and an over-powering Buckeyes defense were ultimately the determiners in the Spartans' 38-7 fall to the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
Turnovers were still a factor, and while there was some good to take away from Saturday night's loss, there is still much to clean up.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the game, discussing the good and the bad.
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's postgame presser:
Opening Statement: "Credit to Ohio State, that's a good football team. Thought they played hard. Very talented as we expected. I do think in the first half we did not help ourselves with some self-inflicted things like turning the ball over a couple times. We turned it over twice in our red zone going in again, that was painful. We had an opportunity to get a stop in the red zone on defense, we dropped an interception, even they scored late to make it 24 to 7 at the half on a punt that we gotta be better on. They went down and separated the thing. Some missed opportunities in the first half and then third quarter we didn't get anything done. I did tell our team, I didn't feel that there were a bunch of snaps out there that we were just overwhelmed. I was trying to encourage our guys that we can go toe to toe if we can finish on some things and get back to some details on ball security and getting off the field on third down. I appreciate the crowd and wanted to say it again, recognizing Mark Dantonio was special. The class act he is, running into him before walking over here, what a big-time person and coach. It was awesome to recognize him this weekend."
Q: What was the halftime message after missed opportunities?
Smith: "We didn't dwell on that. We talked about tightening up on our ball security. Talked about winning the third quarter. If we could win the third quarter by a point total, it would be in reach for the fourth quarter, but we did not get that done."
Q: What was behind the decison to go for it on fourth-and-1 on the first possession?
Smith: "Going into the game, it felt like field goals against this team was not going to give us the best chance to win. Honestly, on fourth and one, I'm going to be overly aggressive. These guys know that we need to go get that done."
Q: What is the reason for scoring being limited in the second half in recent games?
Smith: "We got to look at that. Whether it's tendencies or adjustments we are making, both those point totals are not where we want to be. We got a short week here and we'll take a look at this film and see where we can improve. We have got to score more than that."
