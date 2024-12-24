EXCLUSIVE: 2026 TE Sorenson Discusses Relationship With MSU
California is perhaps the premier football state in the country when it comes to talent, right alongside Texas, Georgia and Florida. Consistently, the top players in the state will be the top nationally, and the state might have more four-stars than anywhere else. You can find four-stars 30-deep into the state rankings, perhaps even more.
Even then, you get to high, fringe-four-star talent pretty far down the line as well. There are plenty of underrated gems throughout the state, naturally, and one of them might be 2026 tight end Luke Sorenson of Servite High School. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end was just offered by Michigan State after just one full season of playing the position.
I spoke with Sorenson, who said he only took up the position near the end of his sophomore season. He received a Division I offer by June, which is quite impressive. It took hard work from Sorenson, but it gave him a bit of relief entering a crucial junior year.
"I'd been working that entire offseason with a lot people, working my butt off in the weight room and on the field," he said. "So knowing, like, OK I have a place to go after high school to play football is a big relief for me."
Michigan State was on Sorenson's radar before they offered. His teammate, quarterback Leo Hannan, just signed with the Spartans. His sister, Paige, is on the Spartans' rowing team. So when Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak called and offered, it wasn't from a place unknown. In fact, when he saw the East Lansing area code, he thought it could have been one of his sister's friends.
"I just like the type of football that he teaches and the type of football that Michigan State runs," Sorenson said. "[I] understand the offense at Michigan State, they're a pro-style team with spread concepts, and so seeing [Hannan] implement that when I train with him. It's definitely a school that I am very interested in because they run a lot of stuff that I'm used to. Coach Wozniak is a great guy, I love talking on the phone with him. I want to keep building that relationship with him."
Sorenson is the No. 53 tight end in the 2026 class, per 247Sports.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
