Future Spartan Jervis Reaping More National Praise

Michigan State has one of the top recruiting classes in college basketball for 2026, and many of those players can be key contributors as soon as they get to campus.



While it doesn't help this year's team, as the Spartans aim to make another late-season run, the group has star power and the ability to help solve many of the shortcomings that have revealed themselves over the most recent stretch of Big Ten play, primarily with a legitimate backup point guard and three-point shooting.



And the player that keeps garnering the most national attention is shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, who chose MSU over Pitt, Tennessee, NC State, and Illinois.



Continued Praise for Jasiah Jervis



The latest fan of the 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior is high school and college basketball analyst Sam Kayser of League Ready, who believes Jervis can be an immediate impact player for the Spartans.



Check out some highlights from Jervis’ senior season with @step_basketball.



The 6-foot-5 guard is a big-time shotmaker who can get downhill and score at the rim with his elite athleticism and soft touch around the basket.



#31 overall in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/vT6JJbdBIn pic.twitter.com/Hll88IQlxd — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) February 23, 2026

It's easy to see how Jervis can make an impact on the Michigan State team next season. He's one of the top prospects in the country and has the second-best rating among the Spartans' four four-star signees that make up their No. 2-ranked recruiting class. According to 247 Sports' composite rankings, he's the No. 26 overall player in the nation, the No. 4 shooting guard, and the No. 4 player in New York, playing for Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains and becoming a McDonald's All-American.



That's one of the most coveted honors a high school basketball player can receive, and he's the first Michigan State signee to earn it since both Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker did so in 2023. With the impact Fears has had on the program already, an incoming freshman with similar accolades could do wonders, especially with his shooting and scoring abilities.



Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, right, looks through a Thomas Jefferson defender during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The scouting report from his 247Sports profile describes Jasiah Jervis as a "shot-maker" and a "scorer" with a "versatile" offensive game, and it calls his shooting his "best weapon." But it's one thing to have it in a singular report and another thing to prove it on a nightly basis. Fortunately, Jervis's play over the last two seasons backs up the projection. He's averaging 18.2 points per game this season with 6.2 rebounds, which should be music to the ears of Spartan fans everywhere.



He'll need to develop more defensively, but we all know that's an area of emphasis for Tom Izzo (a la Kur Teng and others from the last 30 years). Still, the rest of his game is exactly what has been missing from the current Spartan team: a consistent backcourt scorer to pair with Jeremy Fears and take some of the pressure off other guys offensively.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on potential NCAA tourney expansion when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW