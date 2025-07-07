EXCLUSIVE: Jack Lansing III Details His MSU Commitment, Recent Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes preferred walk-on Jack Lansing III, a linebacker commit in the 2026 class.
Lansing is a Hartland High School (Michigan) star. The in-state commit recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI for an interview to detail his commitment and many more details.
"It feels great to be committed to Michigan State," Lansing said. "It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’ve been going to Spartan Stadium almost every Saturday for as long as I can remember. It’s surreal that I’ll be playing there soon."
The prospect dove deep into how he feels the recruiting class is going thus far.
"The 2026 Spartan class has gone great so far," Lansing said. "We got everyone we need and will still be looking to add some other pieces to make it even better. Alongside these guys being great football players they are also great people."
Lansing recently visited the Spartans officially. On that visit, he had the chance to connect with some of the commits.
"I haven’t got to meet all of the commits yet, but I got to know Kayd (Coffman) and Tyren (Wortham) pretty well on my visit," he said, "and look forward to starting and continuing to build relationships with these guys."
Peer recruiting is a main factor in how the Spartans can gain some commitments more easily. This is something Lansing takes pride in.
"Yes, my team and others are working on getting a few more additions to the 2026 class," he said. "We’re trying to showcase what MSU has to offer and how good a family atmosphere is in East Lansing."
Lansing has no intention to visit other programs.
"I’m not planning on visiting any other schools," he said. "I’m locked in on Michigan State and it’s mainly because of how genuine all the coaches and support staff are. The school side of it is very good as well, Michigan State has a great business program which I plan on studying in college."
Lansing left off with a message to Michigan State fans.
"To all the Spartan Fans, we’re building something special in East Lansing and look forward to putting Michigan State in a place to become an Elite program again," he said.
