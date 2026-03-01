MSU Heating Up with Standout 2027 EDGE

While it’s still far too early to tell what Michigan State’s 2027 recruiting class will ultimately look like, it appears that under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans are making significant progress with several talented recruits.

Heading into the spring, Fitzgerald and his staff have been locking in official visits (OVs) with some of their top 2027 targets, including a talented EDGE from Ohio, who is scheduled to travel to East Lansing in June.

2027 EDGE Schedules Michigan State Official Visit

On Feb. 25, Jack Schuler, a 2027 linebacker prospect from Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Michigan State from June 19-21, writing, “Got my official visit to East Lansing Locked in.”

Michigan State hasn’t been pursuing Schuler long, only offering him earlier this month, but the Spartans have worked quickly to establish themselves as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Schuler is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Michigan State in recent weeks, joining players like four-star EDGE Myles Smith, three-star linebacker Zykee Scott, and three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson.

As of now, Michigan State is the only program Schuler is scheduled to visit this spring, putting the Spartans in a strong position to win his recruitment.

Although Schuler isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t have a star rating on any prominent recruiting site, he’s still a talented recruit and would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class.

The young pass rusher is coming off an impressive junior season at Bishop Watterson, where he recorded 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. With another strong season in 2026, he will likely earn a three-star rating by the end of the 2027 cycle.

While Schuler is currently scheduled only to visit Michigan State, his recruitment has gained significant traction over the past month, and the Spartans will likely face competition from several schools for the Bishop Watterson star.

Schuler hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. With a strong visit, Fitzgerald and his staff should be able to cement their status as the top contender in his recruitment.

Although several schools are pursuing Schuler, Michigan State appears to be in the driver’s seat of his recruitment. If the Spartans can impress him during his June OV and continue building momentum with him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance to land the talented 2027 linebacker.

