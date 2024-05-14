EXCLUSIVE: MSU 2025 Commit LB Di'Mari Malone Discusses DC Joe Rossi, NFL Potential
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith should be feeling pretty good right about now. He just secured his third 2025 commit on Sunday -- three-star Macomb Dakota linebacker Di'Mari Malone.
Malone is a talented linebacker with size and speed. He is the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 64 linebacker in the country.
Malone fits the style of linebacker that Michigan State defensive coordinator and position coach Joe Rossi wants.
Malone spoke with Spartan Nation just minutes after his commitment. He said Rossi is what he needs for a coach at the next level.
"Me and Coach Rossi got a great relationship, he got there around January and threw me on the list," Malone said. "Me and him have just been building a relationship since so it's been going pretty good. He's a great coach, an even better person. Something that I like about Coach Rossi is that he makes his linebackers run two backer positions -- so for me, he will make me learn the outside backer and the Mike. But first it will be the outside backer and I just love his coaching style. He really puts the guys to work and I just really want to be a part of that.
"I think he can get me to goal -- which is the NFL."
247Sports gave Malone an 88 player grade. The site describes the grade as projecting the players as "multi-year starters at the Power Four level and potential difference-makers with NFL upside. ... These are likely individuals with a higher floor."
An NFL player who has inspired Malone is Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Malone said Rossi will have him learn how to play outside linebacker to start his Michigan State career.
"He's [Parsons] the man, he's pretty versatile," Malone said. "[The Cowboys] got him coming off the edge a lot, some dropping in coverage, playing off the edge. I feel like translating my game to his. My speed is pretty good, so I feel like with me coming to that outside backer spot it's going to be great. I can almost do anything Coach Rossi needs me to do."
Right now, Malone said any thoughts about NFL potential can wait.
"[The player grade} means a lot, but something I don't want to do is get too hot-head [or] toot my own horn too much," he said. "But it definitely means a lot. I definitely got to put my head down and work and keep my foot on the gas, and hopefully, I can make that thing happen."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.