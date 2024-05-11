EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Darius Afalava on What He Likes About Michigan State, Where He Has Spartans Ranked
Michigan State's West Coast pipeline was established when head coach Jonathan Smith came east. Smith's first 2025 commit, three-star quarterback Leo Hannan, is from Servite, California.
Smith's big 2025 target is four-star offensive lineman Darius Afalava of Lehi, Utah. According to 247Sports Composite, Afalava is the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the country.
Afalava spoke with Spartan Nation about what he liked in Michigan State. The coaching staff was a big factor for Afalava. He has a strong connection with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
Michalczik recruited Afalava since Afalava's freshman year in high school -- back when Michalczik was with Oregon State. The connection still remained when Michalczik followed Smith east to Michigan State.
Afalava cited Michalczik as a source of his interest in the Green and White.
"[The coaching staff] is why [the Spartans] are so high for me still," Afalava said. "Because I have one of the best relationships with them, personally. That's what makes this, them so so strong for me. I feel just feel like a deal breaker would be just how I feel in East Lansing ... I remember I was around [Coach Smith], I got to see him at Corvallis ... I just love his determination, and he's always treating my parents with kindness, love, and grace.
"That's really the biggest thing for me too -- it's how you treat my family, and just his gratitude towards my family, and just seeing him and all the feedback I get from the players ... It's just his mindset ... You can look at Oregon State as well, where they've been, where they were at the time Coach Smith was going there and changing everything. I just thought that was really big."
Per 247Sports, Michigan State is listed as one of the teams Afalava is most interested in.
"They are in my top five," Afalava said. "I don't really have a specific order -- I haven't really cut down officially yet -- but they've been strongly in my top five since I got the offer [with Michigan State]. Since Coach [Michalczik] took the time to come visit me since he was down there. I can [confidently] say they are in my top five."
Afalava is officially visiting East Lansing on May 31st.
